Comparing TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -479.49% -86.48% -29.30% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -69.39% -42.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 795.83%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 792.47%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 5.63 -$48.63 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 6.21 -$124.97 million ($2.02) -1.53

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats TScan Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. to discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

