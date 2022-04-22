Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($22.40).

Several analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,736.50 ($22.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823 ($23.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,671.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.99. The firm has a market cap of £30.98 billion and a PE ratio of 86.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

