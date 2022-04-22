Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at Zelman & Associates

Equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COMP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Compass has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.40.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
