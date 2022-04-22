Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $938,530.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 5,863,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,739. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.