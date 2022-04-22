Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $61.82. 4,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.