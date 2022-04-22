Contrasting ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 8.64% 6.68% 4.53% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

92.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $715.44 million 2.41 $63.50 million $2.41 27.54 Alpine 4 $51.64 million 3.02 -$19.41 million N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and Alpine 4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Alpine 4 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. It also provides services, such as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Alpine 4 (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision. In addition, it provides fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers; and designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and others, as well as specialized spiral duct work. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

