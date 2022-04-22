Contrasting Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) & Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

21.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services 2.38% 0.94% 0.11% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.16 $9.00 million $0.54 6.41 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Hallmark Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs. The Standard Commercial segment provides package and monoline property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal segment offers non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.