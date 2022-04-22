Contrasting WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 28.24% 14.52% 1.17% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.83 $34.24 million $1.93 10.47 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About WCF Bancorp (Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.