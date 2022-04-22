Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

