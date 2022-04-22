Cormark Comments on Superior Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Separately, Laurentian raised their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CVE:SGI opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

