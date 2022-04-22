Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $16.79. 17,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

