Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Rise 17.2% in March (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 17.2% during the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $591.74 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

