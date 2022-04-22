Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 95,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,212,836. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

