Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

COTY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 11,615,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,798. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 2.47. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

