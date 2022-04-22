Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after buying an additional 430,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

