Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of CUZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $42.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after buying an additional 430,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
