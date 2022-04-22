Cowen Boosts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $125.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTA. Cowen increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA traded up $11.02 on Friday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,755. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.