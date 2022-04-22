Cowen (COWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $668.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cowen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

