Cowen Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,001. Pentair has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

