Cowen Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $86.50

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $78.00 to $86.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

