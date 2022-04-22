Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 2,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.