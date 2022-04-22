Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

CACC traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,244. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $366.19 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.26.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

