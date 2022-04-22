Crédit Agricole (CRARY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY):

4/13/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/13/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.10 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90).

4/8/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €14.70 ($15.81) to €13.40 ($14.41).

3/24/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.00 ($12.90). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on the stock, down previously from €15.00 ($16.13).

2/24/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRARY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 174,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,361. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

