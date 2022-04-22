Credit Suisse Group Boosts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $215.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

