Credit Suisse Group Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.29 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

