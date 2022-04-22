Credit Suisse Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $620.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $345.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $449.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 335.89 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

