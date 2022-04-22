Credit Suisse Group Raises Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €121.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €97.00 ($104.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Heineken stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

