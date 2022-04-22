Credit Suisse Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. GAP has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.