Credit Suisse Group Trims Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Target Price to €6.80

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €6.80 ($7.31) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONXXF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Friday. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.
Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ontex Group (ONXXF)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.