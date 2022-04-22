Credit Suisse Group Trims Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Target Price to €6.80

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €6.80 ($7.31) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONXXF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Friday. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

