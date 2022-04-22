Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWEGF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

CWEGF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 49,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.67.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

