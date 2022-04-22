Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWEGF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 49,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

