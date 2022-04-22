Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.
TSE:CR traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 722,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247 in the last 90 days.
About Crew Energy (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
