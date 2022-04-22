Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.87. 722,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,373. The stock has a market cap of C$742.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$5.68.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,279,387.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

