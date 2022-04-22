CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to €59.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.
CRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.
NYSE CRH traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 19,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
