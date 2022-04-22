Critical Analysis: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) vs. iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appian and iSign Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $369.26 million 10.04 -$88.64 million ($1.25) -41.66 iSign Solutions $1.01 million 8.27 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Risk & Volatility

Appian has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -24.00% -27.17% -14.48% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Appian and iSign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 2 2 0 2.20 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Appian presently has a consensus price target of $83.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.14%. Given Appian’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Summary

Appian beats iSign Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

iSign Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

