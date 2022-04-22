Critical Analysis: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 37.68% 15.44% 1.53% First National 21.89% 10.14% 0.86%

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 2 0 0 1.50 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $69.47, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Given First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 6.14 $530.77 million $4.31 16.57 First National $47.32 million 2.77 $10.36 million $1.92 10.94

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats First National on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About First National (Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 20 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

