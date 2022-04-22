Critical Comparison: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -190.30% -66.35% -34.52% LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63%

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 7.38 -$71.20 million ($1.90) -3.82 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 3.67 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.49

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,765.67%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

