Critical Review: Park National (NYSE:PRK) vs. California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get California First Leasing alerts:

61.1% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California First Leasing and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Park National pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First Leasing and Park National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.07 $7.33 million N/A N/A Park National $475.80 million 4.21 $153.95 million $9.38 13.17

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Volatility & Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Park National 32.35% 14.11% 1.53%

Summary

Park National beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First Leasing Company Profile (Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.