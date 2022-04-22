CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 244.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.2%.
NYSE CAPL traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
