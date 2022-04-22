CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CFB stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,837 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

