Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $219.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $202.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.82. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.