Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $206.00 at Raymond James

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $184.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

