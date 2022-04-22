CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 525,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
