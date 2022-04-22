CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 525,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.