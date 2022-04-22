CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 17,396,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,844,172. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 291,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in CSX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 125,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.