Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Dana has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

