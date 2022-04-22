Daniel S. Frey Sells 16,710 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRV traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $173.12. 85,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,022. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

