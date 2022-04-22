Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.