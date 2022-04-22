Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.13. 22,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

