Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of DAR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $69,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.