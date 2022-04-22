Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASTY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

