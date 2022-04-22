Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to announce $168.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $168.70 million. Datto reported sales of $144.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $724.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.24 million, with estimates ranging from $856.92 million to $872.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,876.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,882 shares of company stock worth $13,497,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Datto by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Datto by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

